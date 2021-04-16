Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Wray, Bessie E. noon Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Abbott, Stephen "Mike" 1 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Holsclaw, Patricia Ann (Didat) 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Wilkerson, Dennis W. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is looking for the next of kin for Carolyn Tilford and Charles John Wayne Akridge. Both passed away on Monday, April 12. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

