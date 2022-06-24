Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Chinn, Douglas Alan — 6 p.m. Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Atkins, Martha Marie — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Bacon, Donald Lee "Donnie" — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Begley, Betty — 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Korte, Anna Catherine — Celebration of life to be held at a later date
Welch, Linda "Kathy" — 2 p.m. Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
White, Betty Jean — Noon, Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Worrall, Carolyn S. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Culbertson Baptist Church, New Albany
MARION COUNTY
Janusz, Margaret — Services were private, entrusted to Shirley Bros. Mortuary, Indianapolis
OUT OF STATE
Palka, Diane — Crippin Funeral Home, Montrose, CO., entrusted with arrangements
