Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Chinn, Douglas Alan — 6 p.m. Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Atkins, Martha Marie — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Bacon, Donald Lee "Donnie" — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Begley, Betty — 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Korte, Anna Catherine — Celebration of life to be held at a later date

Welch, Linda "Kathy" — 2 p.m. Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

White, Betty Jean — Noon, Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Worrall, Carolyn S. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Culbertson Baptist Church, New Albany

MARION COUNTY

Janusz, Margaret — Services were private, entrusted to Shirley Bros. Mortuary, Indianapolis

OUT OF STATE

Palka, Diane — Crippin Funeral Home, Montrose, CO., entrusted with arrangements

