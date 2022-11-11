Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Walton, John Wayne — 10 a.m. Saturday (today), at Gilt Edge Baptist Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Bline, Sharon Elizabeth — 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Carter, Nina S. — 2 p.m. Sunday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown

Hoffman, Donald T. — Memorial gathering 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Floyds Knobs Community Center, Floyds Knobs

Johnston, Norma Monroe — Graveside service Tuesday at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, following the noon to 2 p.m. visitation at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Jones, Arnold L. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Price, Lee Roy — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Kingsley, Judith Anne — Visitation, 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon

OUT OF STATE

Durbin, Roberta — Noon Tuesday, at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, Louisville

Hopper, Donald Lee — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at J.B. Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home & Family Cremation Care, W. Market Street Chapel, Louisville

