Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK  COUNTY

Miles Jr., Joseph Dexter — Celebration of life 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday,  May 13, at Knights of Columbus, Jeffersonville

Slone, Judith Ann — 2 p.m. Saturday (today), at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Becht, Agnes M. — 2 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Benson, Nettie R. — noon Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Endris, Norma Jean "Janie" Wolf — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Siebert, Siegfried — Memorial service, 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Stegall, Scott Clayton — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

OUT OF TOWN

Clark, Kitty M. — 10 a.m. Saturday (today), at Ratterman Funeral Home, Lexington Road Chapel, Louisville

