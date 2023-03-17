Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Miles Jr., Joseph Dexter — Celebration of life 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Knights of Columbus, Jeffersonville
Slone, Judith Ann — 2 p.m. Saturday (today), at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Becht, Agnes M. — 2 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Benson, Nettie R. — noon Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Endris, Norma Jean "Janie" Wolf — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Siebert, Siegfried — Memorial service, 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Stegall, Scott Clayton — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
OUT OF TOWN
Clark, Kitty M. — 10 a.m. Saturday (today), at Ratterman Funeral Home, Lexington Road Chapel, Louisville
