Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Brogan, Ronald Dee — 11 a.m. Monday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Cannon Jr., Walter K. — Memorial Mass Saturday, Sept. 2, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Davis, Paul J. — 10 a.m. Monday, Scott Funeral Home, Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville
DEARBORN COUNTY
Reese, Ronald “Ron” Roi — Sibbett-Moore Funeral Home, Moores Hill, has been entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Grieb, Patricia — Noon Wednesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
Plaiss, Betty — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
