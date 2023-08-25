Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Brogan, Ronald Dee — 11 a.m. Monday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Cannon Jr., Walter K. — Memorial Mass Saturday, Sept. 2, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

Davis, Paul J. — 10 a.m. Monday, Scott Funeral Home, Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville

DEARBORN COUNTY

Reese, Ronald “Ron” Roi — Sibbett-Moore Funeral Home, Moores Hill, has been entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Grieb, Patricia — Noon Wednesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany

Plaiss, Betty — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

