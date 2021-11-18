CLARK COUNTY

Capehart, Martha "Jeanne" — Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Cook, George P. — 2 p.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Smith, Shirley Temple —11 a.m. Monday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Becht, Mary M. (Doss) —1 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Davis, Deidra I. Nichols — 11 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Diaz, Donald R. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Lin, Helen — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Rogers, Mary B. — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Socha, Karen Ruth — 1 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Andrew Tesch, born Feb. 13, 1969. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

