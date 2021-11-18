CLARK COUNTY
Capehart, Martha "Jeanne" — Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Cook, George P. — 2 p.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Smith, Shirley Temple —11 a.m. Monday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Becht, Mary M. (Doss) —1 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Davis, Deidra I. Nichols — 11 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Diaz, Donald R. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Lin, Helen — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Rogers, Mary B. — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Socha, Karen Ruth — 1 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Andrew Tesch, born Feb. 13, 1969. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.