Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Bruner, Al Geraldine "Geri" — 1 p.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Hublar, David Michael — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Malone, Anne — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Watson, Mary Lynn —Celebration of life, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Meyer, Matthew Chester —10 a.m. Friday (today), at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Palmyra, PA

