CLARK COUNTY
Paul, Cecilia Faith — 6 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Reed Sr., M.D., Edsel Sherwood — drive-thru/video call visitation, 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Shelburne, Helen Frances — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Taff, Gerry — Graveside service, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at New Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery, Jeffersonville. Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at Grace Hall of the First Christian Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Austin, Nellie Corene (Crawford) — 6 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Fischer, Steven Anthony "Steve" — Memorial gathering, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at St. Mary Navilleton Catholic Church Activity Center, Floyds Knobs
Hill, Eva J. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Johnson, David E. — 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Prince, Kurt Russell — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Thomas, Herman A. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
JACKSON COUNTY
Sage, Elizabeth A. (Hinton) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Crothersville
MARION COUNTY
Black, Phyllis Mae (Rumple) — noon Friday, at Flanner and Buchanan Funeral Home, Speedway, IN
OUT OF STATE
Mitchell, Thomas Clark — Saturday memorial service at Christ Lutheran Church, Hot Springs Village, AR with Goss Funeral Home, Hot Springs, AR entrusted with arrangements
