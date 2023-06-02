Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Czape, Michael R. – Memorial visitation from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, June 24, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Everitt, Sharon – 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Sellersburg
Garbrough, Barbara – Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, at Blue Lick Christian Church, Henryville
Myers, Rosanne – 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
McKinley, Cheryl Jane – Gathering of family and friends, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Parris, Susan Dean — Celebration of Life, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Knights of Columbus Hall, New Albany
WARRICK COUNTY
Conley Jr., Ollie – 1 p.m. Monday, at Koehler Funeral Home, Booneville
