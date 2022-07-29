Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Dixon, Mark Anthony — E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, has been entrusted with his care

Kamer, Norma "Jean" — 11 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg

Leffler, John Wayne — Private burial will take place at Walnut Ridge Cemetery with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with his care

FLOYD COUNTY

Calvin, Edwin Gene — Cremation was chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with his care

Stumler, Thelma Katherine — 10 a.m. Saturday (today), at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Logan Peters. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 812-946-8714.

