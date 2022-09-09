Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Bullock, Emma Jean — 3 p.m. Sunday, at Colgate Baptist Church, Clarksville
Hogg, Marion Chester — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Renn, Robert Francis — 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Hill Chapel), Sellersburg
Singer, Roger D. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Miller, Glenda Faye — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
