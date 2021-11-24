CLARK COUNTY
Beickman, Stephen Dwight — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Hubbard, Elmer “Dean” — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
FLOYD COUNTY
Diaz, Donald R. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Moody, Dr. John Charles — 10:30 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Burgess, Beverly Marie (Roth) — 4 p.m. Saturday, at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey
OUT OF STATE
Volpert, James — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Our Mother of Sorrows Church, Louisville
