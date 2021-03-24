Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Cox, Abilene 11 a.m. Saturday, at First Assembly of God Church, Clarksville
Foree, Marguerite 1 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Gault, Billy R. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Havens, Dr. James “Jim” Michael 11 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Reinbold, Karen Sue 10 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Smith, Dorothy E. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Michael Church, Charlestown
Yost, Alfred 10 a.m. Friday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg
HARRISON COUNTY
Pond, David Lee 2 p.m. Thursday, at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home, Corydon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.