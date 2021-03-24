Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Cox, Abilene 11 a.m. Saturday, at First Assembly of God Church, Clarksville

Foree, Marguerite 1 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Gault, Billy R. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Havens, Dr. James “Jim” Michael 11 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Reinbold, Karen Sue 10 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Smith, Dorothy E. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Michael Church, Charlestown

Yost, Alfred 10 a.m. Friday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg

HARRISON COUNTY

Pond, David Lee 2 p.m. Thursday, at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home, Corydon

