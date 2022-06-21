Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Ogden, Michael Paul — Memorial visitation, 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Andrews, Alpha “Pearl” — 2 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Galofaro, Anita E. (Wernz) — 9 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Hall, John — 7 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Hartfield, Una Boza — 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
White, Betty Jean — Noon, Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Franciscan Friar Hadnagy, John Raphael — 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Harrodsburg, KY
