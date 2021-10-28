CLARK COUNTY

Brown, Mark Dewayne — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Clarke, Lizabeth Maxine — graveside service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

Elliott, Kenneth Martin — 1 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Link, Susan "Sue" Faye — Celebration of Life gathering, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Lowe, Phyllis — 2 p.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Maxwell Jr., Thomas "Tom" R. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Durbin, James Franklin — 12:30 p.m. Friday graveside service, New Albany National Cemetery

Early, Janice J. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Jones, Clarence Donald — 9 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany

McNally, Mariam Louise — 6 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Pierce, William "Bill" — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Shields, Barbara Ann — private service noon Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Snyder, Melissa L. — 2 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Traughber, Bonnie Sue — 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany

Tucker, Rose Marie — 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for William Perrine of Sellersburg. Anyone with information on the deceased, call the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.

