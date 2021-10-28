CLARK COUNTY
Brown, Mark Dewayne — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Clarke, Lizabeth Maxine — graveside service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Elliott, Kenneth Martin — 1 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Link, Susan "Sue" Faye — Celebration of Life gathering, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Lowe, Phyllis — 2 p.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Maxwell Jr., Thomas "Tom" R. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Durbin, James Franklin — 12:30 p.m. Friday graveside service, New Albany National Cemetery
Early, Janice J. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Jones, Clarence Donald — 9 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany
McNally, Mariam Louise — 6 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Pierce, William "Bill" — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Shields, Barbara Ann — private service noon Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Snyder, Melissa L. — 2 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Traughber, Bonnie Sue — 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany
Tucker, Rose Marie — 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for William Perrine of Sellersburg. Anyone with information on the deceased, call the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.