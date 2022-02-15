Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Adams, Ina Louise — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Hawkins, Kenneth — 2:30 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Kidd, Christine Ellen — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Oak Park Baptist Church, Jeffersonville
Oates, Robert Edward — Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Snider, Elnora Ceclia — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Lafferre, Dale A. — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Martin, Anna — 2 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Peterson, Gail Marie — Noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Richart, Rita Carol — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Roth, Edward M. — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Shook, Emma Lou — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home, Corydon
