CLARK COUNTY
Bartram, Judy Ann (Mason) — Noon Friday, at Legacy Funeral Center-Scott Chapel, Jeffersonville
Eaton, Ruby J. — 1 p.m. Thursday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Fisher, Mary Sue — Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements
Ketchem, Donna Rae (Ricketts) — Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Naville and Seabrook Funeral Home, Market Street Chapel
Morris, Kathryn Ann — 3 p.m. Celebration of Life mass Friday, St. Augustine Catholic Church
FLOYD COUNTY
Adamson, Deanna “Charlene” — 2 p.m. Friday, at Charlestown Road Church of Christ, New Albany
Best, Evelyn — Services 11 a.m. Monday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Coleman, Neal Alan — 11 a.m. Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Dukes, June Annette (Killebrew) —1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Farnsley, William "Bill" M. — Funeral 11 a.m. Sunday at Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany
Kellams, Kirk Kevin — 1 pm. Friday, at St. Marks United Church of Christ, New Albany
Overton, Perry Blaine — 6 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Wilthers, Rebekah Ann — Celebration of Life, 11 a.m. Saturday, Christ Community Church of the Nazarene, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Dillman, Harold E. — 11 a.m. Friday, at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey
Kost, Marjorie —Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Corydon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.