Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Fraley, Wendell C. — Noon Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Gilliland, David Jackie — Celebration of life 5 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Lee, Michael Spalding — Memorial service 2:30 p.m. Sunday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg
Morris Jr., Claude C.J. — 1 p.m. Wednesday (today), at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Brocar, Vashti Virginia (Haas) — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Livers, Jeffrey L. — Noon Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Mather, Elizabeth V. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Smith, Finace W. — Life celebration 1 p.m. Friday, at Graceland Baptist Church, New Albany
Wilthers, Rebekah Ann — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Christ Community Church of the Nazarene, New Albany
