Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
DeArk, Pauline Mann — 1 p.m. Wednesday, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Henderson, Joan Ellen — No funeral service will be held, rather her family plans to scatter her ashes around the world
Kidd, Christine Ellen — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Oak Park Baptist Church, Jeffersonville
Morgan, Monteena — 2 p.m. Sunday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Russ, Colby Michael — 11 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Bensing, Marilyn Helen — 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany
Sendelweck, Linda — Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
