Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Gillenwater, Connie Mack — Memorial service 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Hicks, Mark Junior —  Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, was entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Johnson, Holly Ann — Memorial service to be scheduled at a later date

Meredith, Mabel L. —  Noon Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Parris, Susan Dean — Celebration of Life, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Knights of Columbus Hall, New Albany

