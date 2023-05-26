Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Gillenwater, Connie Mack — Memorial service 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Hicks, Mark Junior — Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, was entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Johnson, Holly Ann — Memorial service to be scheduled at a later date
Meredith, Mabel L. — Noon Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Parris, Susan Dean — Celebration of Life, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Knights of Columbus Hall, New Albany
