Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Atkins, Melinda K. — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, at Howard Park Christian Church, Clarksville
Cannon Jr., Walter K. — Memorial Mass Saturday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Grieb, Patricia — Noon Wednesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
Henderson, Richard Paul — 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Shoup, Jane Kay — Noon Saturday, at DePauw United Methodist Church, New Albany
Plaiss, Betty — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today) at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
