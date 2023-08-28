Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Atkins, Melinda K. — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, at Howard Park Christian Church, Clarksville

Cannon Jr., Walter K. — Memorial Mass Saturday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Grieb, Patricia — Noon Wednesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany

Henderson, Richard Paul — 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Shoup, Jane Kay — Noon Saturday, at DePauw United Methodist Church, New Albany

Plaiss, Betty — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today) at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

