CLARK COUNTY
Berry, Donald E. — cremation chosen with private memorial service to be held at a later date with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements
Isenberg, William Patrick — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Paul, Cecilia Faith — 6 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Reed Sr., M.D., Edsel Sherwood — services will be private for immediate family only with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date, entrusted to Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Taff, Gerry — Graveside service, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at New Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery, Jeffersonville. Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Grace Hall of the First Christian Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Austin, Nellie Corene (Crawford) — 6 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Bohannon, Alan Dale —memorial visitation, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan 22, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Johnson, David E. — 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Prince, Kurt Russell — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Thomas, Herman A. —11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
