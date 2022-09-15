Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Collins, Jerry Vance — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Ortiz, Felipe Cruz — Noon Saturday, at Christ Gospel Church, Jeffersonville

Weidner, Bruce James — 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Seelye, Donald Earl — 6 p.m. Friday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Woeppel, James —Memorial visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Moran, Kathy Nadeine — 12:30 p.m. Saturday, at Lampkins Chapel CME Church, Louisville

