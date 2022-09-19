Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Broady, David Lee — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Nokes, Garry Jack — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Sparks, Cherie Wells — 10 a.m. Friday, at Kratt Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Short, Richard — 10 a.m. Celebration of life, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home, Corydon

NEXT OF KIN

Floyd County Coroner Greg Roution is seeking the next of kin for Clearance R. Roark, date of birth, Feb. 18, 1975. His last known residence was 839 Meigs Ave., Jeffersonville or Rolling Hills Health Care Center, New Albany. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 812-948-5478.

