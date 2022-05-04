Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Allen, Hannah L. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Lamb of God Healing Ministries, Sellersburg

Crumbo, Susan Lynn — Graveside service at 1 p.m. Friday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

Gregory, Russell G.— 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Hoyer, Gregory "Greg" M. — 2 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Pickerill, Ken D. — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

VanCader, Jean A. — 5 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Raul Garcia Velarde and Chad Emerson. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677

