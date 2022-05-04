Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Allen, Hannah L. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Lamb of God Healing Ministries, Sellersburg
Crumbo, Susan Lynn — Graveside service at 1 p.m. Friday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Gregory, Russell G.— 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Hoyer, Gregory "Greg" M. — 2 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Pickerill, Ken D. — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
VanCader, Jean A. — 5 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Raul Garcia Velarde and Chad Emerson. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.