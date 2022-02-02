CLARK COUNTY

Henderson, Joan Ellen — No funeral service will be held, rather her family plans to scatter her ashes around the world

Morgan, Monteena — 2 p.m. Sunday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Sendelweck, Linda — Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

VIGO COUNTY

Smith II, John Taylor — 1 p.m. Friday, at Roselawn Funeral Home, Terre Haute

OUT OF STATE

Flemming, Ruth — Noon Saturday at Heritage Nazarene Church, Circleville, OH

Tags

Trending Video