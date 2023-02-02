Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Cherry, Elizabeth — 6 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Head, Mary “Louise” — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Whitsett, Myrna C. — 2 p.m. Friday (today), at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Barger, Vera Marie — 2 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Foreman, Sharon K. — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Hamm, Robert Charles “Bob” — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Martin, Douglas “Wayne” — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Price, Kenneth Franklin — 11 a.m. Monday, at Shepherd of the Hills, LCMS, Georgetown
Routh, Mary Lou — 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Scott, Sharon Lee — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Wright, Richard A. “Rick” — 5 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Kirby, Laura Anne — 6 p.m. Friday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Juneau Drive Chapel, Louisville
Stemle, Theresa — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at St. Thomas Church, Lansing, MI
