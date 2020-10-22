Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Farley, Joyce Ann 1 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Pfannmoeller, Carolyn Sue 11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Atkins, Herbert C. 2 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Calfee, Don 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Eschman, Terry Lee 10 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Hadley, Ruth Stone 12 noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Hubler, Dale Alan 3 p.m. Saturday, Kraft Funeral Services Chapel, Spring Street, New Albany
Johnston, Robert M. graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany
Kamer, Charles Richard “Butch” 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Morris, Patricia Ann 11 a.m. Saturday at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Sheets, Christopher L. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Trowbridge, Harvey "Harve" Private graveside service at later date, arrangements entrusted to Love Funeral Home
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Moore, Dr. Larry Joe 1:30 p.m. Friday, at Morgan & Nay Funeral Center, Hanover
