CLARK COUNTY
Druin, Terry Leon — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Sellersburg Church of Christ, Sellersburg
Long, Jackie “Jack” Lee — 4 p.m. Monday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Paul, Cecilia Faith — 6 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Wills, Leslie Suzanne — Memorial gathering 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, at Eastern Heights Baptist Church, Jeffersonville
Wolford, Hannah L. — Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, no service
FLOYD COUNTY
Allen, Blanche L. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Attwood Jr., Carl W. — 6 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Beets, Edna E. — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Bobo, David “Steve” — 1 p.m. Sunday, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Bulleit, Daniel Allen — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Jensen, Melvin Ray— Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Wilson, Sheila A. (Lawhorn) — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Wiseman, Frances C. — 10:30 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
NEXT OF KIN
Floyd County Coroner Greg Roution is seeking the next of kin for Gary L. Dodge of 1943 Center St., Apt. 2, New Albany, IN. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 812-948-5478 and press one.