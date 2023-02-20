Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Graham, Kent Bruce — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Kiesler, Margaret Mary — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Babbs II, Marcus Edward — 2 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Bennett, Charles R. — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Constantine, Michael Louis — 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Davis, Norma Jean — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Eveslage, Sylvia Lentz — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Funk, Larry Allen — 6 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Green, Sharon F. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Meyer, Gloria Dianne — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Bott, Herman — Celebration of life Saturday at 4 p.m., at Lake Placid Elks Lodge, Lake Placid, FL
Vaughn, Mary Lois — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Ratterman Bros. Funeral Home, Lexington Road Chapel, Louisville
