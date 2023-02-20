Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Graham, Kent Bruce — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Kiesler, Margaret Mary — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Babbs II, Marcus Edward — 2 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Bennett, Charles R. — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Constantine, Michael Louis — 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Davis, Norma Jean — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Eveslage, Sylvia Lentz — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Funk, Larry Allen — 6 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Green, Sharon F. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Meyer, Gloria Dianne — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Bott, Herman — Celebration of life Saturday at 4 p.m., at Lake Placid Elks Lodge, Lake Placid, FL

Vaughn, Mary Lois —  1 p.m. Saturday, at Ratterman Bros. Funeral Home, Lexington Road Chapel, Louisville

Tags

Trending Video