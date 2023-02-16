Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Dulaney, Kenneth Lee —Memorial service 6 p.m. Friday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Hughes, Doris Ann — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Nash, Juanita Grace — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Tracy, Jeane Marie — Passed Feb. 11 surrounded by her family
FLOYD COUNTY
Beyer, Vincent Morris — Noon Friday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Fleming, Theodore E. — Noon Friday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Hosier, Robert “Doug” — 3 p.m. Friday (today), at Crossroads Community Church, 2248 Charlestown Rd., New Albany
Kroeger, Don — 11:30 a.m. Friday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Ledger, Irene Faye — 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Celebration Worship Center, Georgetown with Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
Meyer, Gloria Dianne — 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Muir, Sandra Helen — 2 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Neel, Jacqueline Ann — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Greenville Christian Church
Schroeder, William "Bill" Dean — 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Smith Sr., Michael Huntley — 11 a.m. Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Weber, Virginia Ann — Memorial visitation, 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Bott, Herman — Celebration of life Saturday, Feb. 25, 4 p.m. at Lake Placid Elks Lodge, Lake Placid, FL
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking next of kin for Robert Sherman Stoats. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner at 812-283-8161 or 812-946-8714.
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking next of kin for Tina Bennington. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner at 812-283-8161 or 812-946-8714.
