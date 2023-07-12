Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Corby, Mary W. — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Decker, Burnis “Bernie” Graham — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Silva, Guy Duncan, M.D. —Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany
Thompson, Leslie Paul — 1 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Wolfschlag, Bruce — Celebration of Life 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday (today), at Sheraton Riverside Hotel, Jeffersonville (Riverside Ball Room)
FLOYD COUNTY
Bolander, John — 10 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany
Chesser, Kevin E. — Celebration of life 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, at 40/8 Voiture #1250, New Albany
Flinchum, Jo Ann — 6 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Hook, Rev. Arlington S. — 1 p.m. Thursday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Lee, Ludson Brayton — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Lilly, Ralph Elmer — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Ramos, Santiago V. — Celebration of life 1 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
