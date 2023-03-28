Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Bruner, Ronald “Bud” — 1 p.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Campbell, John "Johnny" Cash — Noon Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Klein, Rosella C. (Andres) — 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul II Church (St. Joe Hill Campus), Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Heck Sr., Terry Wayne — Memorial visitation 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Lockhart, Samuel Carmi — 11 a.m. Friday, at Crosswords Community Church, New Albany
Pulley, Norma Jane — Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, will host visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday with additional visitation to be held in Vincennes at a later date
OUT OF STATE
Alt, Carolyn S. — Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, at Christ Church United Methodist, Brownsboro Road, Louisville
