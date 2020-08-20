Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
None
FLOYD COUNTY
Cheever, Lance Michael 4 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Cochran, Judy Bocard, 11 a.m. Monday, Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany.
Mayfield, Mary Ann (Bright) 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Moser, Helen E. 1 p.m. Saturday, Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany
Vessels, Mary Redmon 10 a.m. Friday, St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany
