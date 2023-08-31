Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Bryant, Ellen Louise — 1 p.m. Friday (today), at Gilt Edge Baptist Church, Jeffersonville
Cannon Jr., Walter K. — Memorial Mass Saturday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Toby, Sharon Sue — 2 p.m. Friday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Henderson, Richard Paul — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
McLean, Mary Ann — No public service will be held
Potts, Marilyn Louise — 2 p.m. Friday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Robertson, Gary Wayne — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Shoup, Jane Kay — Noon Saturday, at DePauw United Methodist Church, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Taylor, Benson Tucker — Love Funeral Home, Palmyra, entrusted with arrangements
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.