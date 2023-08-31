Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Bryant, Ellen Louise — 1 p.m. Friday (today), at Gilt Edge Baptist Church, Jeffersonville

Cannon Jr., Walter K. — Memorial Mass Saturday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

Toby, Sharon Sue — 2 p.m. Friday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Henderson, Richard Paul — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

McLean, Mary Ann — No public service will be held

Potts, Marilyn Louise — 2 p.m. Friday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Robertson, Gary Wayne — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Shoup, Jane Kay — Noon Saturday, at DePauw United Methodist Church, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Taylor, Benson Tucker — Love Funeral Home, Palmyra, entrusted with arrangements

Tags

Trending Video