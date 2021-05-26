Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Gregory, Genevieve noon Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Jenkins Sr., Larry Wayne 5 p.m. Thursday, at Colgate Baptist Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Denkler Jr., Gerald William, 7 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Martin, Gary Lee noon Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Stumler Jr., Charles F. 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Johnson, Bertha noon Friday, at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra
Seipel, Dr. Stanley 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lanesville
There are no new obituaries today.
