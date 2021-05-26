Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Gregory, Genevieve noon Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Jenkins Sr., Larry Wayne 5 p.m. Thursday, at Colgate Baptist Church, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Denkler Jr., Gerald William, 7 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Martin, Gary Lee noon Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Stumler Jr., Charles F. 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Johnson, Bertha noon Friday, at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra

Seipel, Dr. Stanley 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lanesville

There are no new obituaries today.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you