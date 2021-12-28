CLARK COUNTY

Baird Sr., William “Lee” — 2 p.m. Friday, Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Bushong, Sue C. — 3 p.m. Wednesday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Gouldy, James H. — 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Hamm, Carolyn Ann — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Kimmel, Ardis Ellis — 6 p.m. Thursday, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Pulliam, Barbara S. — Noon, Monday Jan.3, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

Trice, Mary Virginia Lovell — Celebration of Life at a later date. Scott Funeral Home in Jeffersonville entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Hadlich, Donna R. — No services, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes in charge of arrangements

Hubbard, Edward Owen — 2 p.m. Thursday, Market Street Chapel, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany

Koetter, Angela Sue — 1 p.m. Thursday, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Olson, Pamela Marie — 6 p.m. Tuesday, Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany

