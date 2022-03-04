Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Bernhart, Marvin R. — 1 p.m. Monday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Crowe, Allean Mary — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Howard, Mary Ruth —10:30 a.m. Saturday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Lanham, Patricia Ann — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Reiter, August M. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Clarksville

Smith, Mark A. — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Anderson, Janice Habermel — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Langness, Brad Keith — Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Phillips, Charles Wesley — Memorial service, 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Floyd County Coroner’s office is seeking the next of kin for David Ray Ross, last known address, 1941 E. Market St., New Albany. He was born March 12, 1959 and died March 1, 2022. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 812-948-5478.

Tags

Trending Video