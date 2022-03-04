Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Bernhart, Marvin R. — 1 p.m. Monday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Crowe, Allean Mary — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Howard, Mary Ruth —10:30 a.m. Saturday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Lanham, Patricia Ann — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Reiter, August M. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Clarksville
Smith, Mark A. — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Anderson, Janice Habermel — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Langness, Brad Keith — Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Phillips, Charles Wesley — Memorial service, 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Floyd County Coroner’s office is seeking the next of kin for David Ray Ross, last known address, 1941 E. Market St., New Albany. He was born March 12, 1959 and died March 1, 2022. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 812-948-5478.
