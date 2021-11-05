CLARK COUNTY
Baggerly, Shirley — 11 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Hignite, Roy Edward — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Hoffman, Marilyn Louise (Strother) — 6 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Baumann, Jacqueline A. — 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Bertrand, Alberta Elizabeth (Andres) — 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Gambetty, Melody Baker — 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at First Assembly of God Church, New Albany
McLean, Anthony H. — private celebration planned for a later date with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Proffitt, Cody Keith — graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany
Rainbolt, Anna Marie — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Rosenberger, Donald — 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany
Sappenfield, Robert Deane — 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Schy, Helen J. — 1 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Sturgeon, David Michael — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Thomerson, Donna J. (Robison) — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF TOWN
Anderson, Mary Louise — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Collier Funeral Home, Benton, KY
