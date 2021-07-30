Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Beck, Tami Jo Sandlin noon Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Dooley, Violet 2 p.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Miller, John Edward 11 a.m. Saturday, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Haller, Doris N. noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Klinstiver, Elmer Lee 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany

Sprinkle, Travis Lance burial will be in New Albany National Cemetery with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Thom, William "Billy" 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you