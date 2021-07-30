Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Beck, Tami Jo Sandlin noon Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Dooley, Violet 2 p.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Miller, John Edward 11 a.m. Saturday, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Haller, Doris N. noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Klinstiver, Elmer Lee 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
Sprinkle, Travis Lance burial will be in New Albany National Cemetery with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Thom, William "Billy" 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
