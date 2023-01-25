Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Fox, Doris M. — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Tungate, Paula Lou — Celebration of life, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at American Legion Post, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Kenney, Sue F. — 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Silver Street United Methodist Church, New Albany
Robbins, Norma Frances — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Sams Sr., Melvin R. — 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Schneider, Phyllis Ann (Bedan) — 5:30 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Slider, Jean Marie — 6 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Emmons, Josephine Elizabeth — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, Madison
