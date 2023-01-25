Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Fox, Doris M. — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Tungate, Paula Lou — Celebration of life, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at American Legion Post, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Kenney, Sue  F. —  11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Silver Street United Methodist Church, New Albany

Robbins, Norma Frances — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Sams Sr., Melvin R. — 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Schneider, Phyllis Ann (Bedan) —  5:30 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Slider, Jean Marie — 6 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Emmons, Josephine Elizabeth — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, Madison

