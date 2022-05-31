Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Richey, Margie Jean — Service at 1 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Timbs, Mary Belle — Service at 1 p.m. Thursday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Archibald, Isaac Wayne — Service at noon Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Cain, Kennedy Morgan —Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany, was entrusted with her care
Gagnon, Janet Marie — Service at 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Paul Episcopal Church, New Albany
Lawhorn, Robert Lee — Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Watson, Mary Lynn —Celebration of life, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Worth, Charles Vincent — Memorial gathering, 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.