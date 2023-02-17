Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Graham, Kent Bruce — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Hughes, Doris Ann — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Kiesler, Margaret Mary — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Eveslage, Sylvia Lentz — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Funk, Larry Allen — 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Ledger, Irene Faye — 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, (today), at Celebration Worship Center, Georgetown with Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
Meyer, Gloria Dianne — 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Muir, Sandra Helen — 2 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Neely, Jacqueline Ann — 1 p.m. April 29, at Greenville Christian Church
Schroeder, William “Bill” Dean — 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Smith Sr., Michael Huntley — 11 a.m. Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Weber, Virginia Ann — Memorial visitation, 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Wilburn, Wilma Elaine — Noon Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Krenke, Frederick Warren — 1:30 p.m. Monday, at Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, Madison
OUT OF STATE
Bott, Herman — Celebration of life Saturday, Feb. 25, 4 p.m., at Lake Placid Elks Lodge, Lake Placid, FL
