Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Crawley, Louise 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Dierking, Barbara Ann 1:30 p.m. Thursday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Timperman, Helen L. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Becht, Sharon Ann (Daniel) 11 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Ebling, JoAnn 4 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Holland, Betty Irene 4 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Matheny, Mary Elizabeth (Dodge) noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Sherrell, Leland V. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Trowbridge, Sheryl Elaine cremation chosen with graveside service at noon Aug. 28, at Palmyra Cemetery with Love Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
