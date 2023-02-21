Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Burke, Dennis W. — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Tetley, Robert Edward “Bob” — 7 p.m. Friday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Main Street Chapel, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Babbs II, Marcus Edward — 2 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Bennett, Charles R. — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Constantine, Michael Louis — 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Davis, Norma Jean — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Green, Sharon F. — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Ivey, Robert Ray — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Meyer, Gloria Dianne — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
TIPPECANOE COUNTY
Morrissey, Betty Rose — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Church of the Blessed Sacrament, West Lafayette
OUT OF STATE
Bott, Herman — Celebration of life Saturday at 4 p.m., at Lake Placid Elks Lodge, Lake Placid, FL
Patsfield, Cade Anthony — Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood, KY, has been entrusted with arrangements
Vaughn, Mary Lois — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Ratterman Bros. Funeral Home, Lexington Road Chapel, Louisville
