Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Coats, Harold Ray — 11 a.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Hardaway, Joshua "Larry" Fry Lawrence — Celebration 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at 322 Longview Drive, Jeffersonville
Huber, Jerry — 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Beck, Ruth Earlene — Noon Thursday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Landrum, Lola Dorothea (Huber) — 4 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Barrett, Marilyn Ernestine Alley — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lanesville
