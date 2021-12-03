CLARK COUNTY
Bartels, Darrell Wayne — 2:30 p.m. Monday, at New Albany National Cemetery
Baumann, Cletus R. — 11 a.m. Monday, St. John Paul II-St. Joe Hill Chapel, 2605 West St. Joe Road, Sellersburg
Ruddell, Anna Louise — 1 p.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Anderson, Maxine Louise — Noon Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home, Market Street, New Albany
Becher, Daniel — 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Clabo, Linda Lou — 6 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Cobb, Patricia Ann — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Habermel, William K. — Celebration of Life 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Knights of Columbus Hall, New Albany
Paul, Timothy L. “Tim” — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Stratton, Ann Margaret — Celebration of Life to be held at a later date with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
MARION COUNTY
Bembrook, Thomas — 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at Leppert Mortuary-Nora, Indianapolis
