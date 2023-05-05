Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Clark, Mary Hynes — Visitation May 13, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
DuVall, Rebecca Sue — Celebration of Life Services, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Best, Paula Downard — Celebration of Life, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Naville and Seabrook Market Street Chapel
Walls, John Carl — Services 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11, Naville and Seabrook Market Street Chapel
OUT OF STATE
Hambley, Gordon Stuart — Celebration of Life, 2 p.m. Saturday (today), Tomball Museum Center, Tomball, Texas. Magnolia Funeral Home, Magnolia, Texas, in charge of arrangements
NEXT OF KIN
Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, is looking for the next of kin for John Cole Jr., a resident of New Albany, who passed away April 26, 2023. Anyone with information on the deceased, call Julie at Kraft Funeral Home, 812-981-2410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.