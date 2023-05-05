Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Clark, Mary Hynes — Visitation May 13, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

DuVall, Rebecca Sue — Celebration of Life Services, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Best, Paula Downard — Celebration of Life, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Naville and Seabrook Market Street Chapel

Walls, John Carl — Services 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11, Naville and Seabrook Market Street Chapel

OUT OF STATE

Hambley, Gordon Stuart — Celebration of Life, 2 p.m. Saturday (today), Tomball Museum Center, Tomball, Texas. Magnolia Funeral Home, Magnolia, Texas, in charge of arrangements

NEXT OF KIN

Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, is looking for the next of kin for John Cole Jr., a resident of New Albany, who passed away April 26, 2023. Anyone with information on the deceased, call Julie at Kraft Funeral Home, 812-981-2410.

Trending Video