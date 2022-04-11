Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Taff, Gerry Lee — 3 p.m. Saturday, at First Christian Church-Grace Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Applegate, Ollie "Danny" — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Becker, Joyce Ann (Stemle) — 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, at St. Mary of Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany
Bowman, Beverly Carroll — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Caesar, Robert Charles — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Ester, Carl Edward — 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany
McCool, Don H. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Ruoff, Joyce A. — 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
