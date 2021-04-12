Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Bricker, Michael Lee 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Elliott, David Martin 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
McBay, Billy Ray 11 a.m. Thursday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Myers, Bonnie J. 11 a.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Smith, Mark Alan 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Baumann, Wilma service was held March 29 at Dawalt Funeral Home, Salem
OUT OF STATE
Tether Jr., John E. noon Wednesday, at First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, Taylorsville, KY
