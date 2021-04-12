Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Bricker, Michael Lee 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Elliott, David Martin 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

McBay, Billy Ray 11 a.m. Thursday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Myers, Bonnie J. 11 a.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Smith, Mark Alan 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Baumann, Wilma service was held March 29 at Dawalt Funeral Home, Salem

OUT OF STATE

Tether Jr., John E. noon Wednesday, at First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, Taylorsville, KY

